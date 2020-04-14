Karnataka death toll reaches 9 after 69-year-old man dies of coronavirus

Image Source : PTI Elderly man dies of coronavirus in Karnataka, 11 new cases reported

Karnataka has reported the ninth fatality due to coronavirus after a 69-year-old man from Vijayapura succumbed to the infection. According to the health ministry, 11 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the state, taking the total number of infections to 258. The deceased was the husband of a patient who tested positive earlier. He expired at a designated hospital in Vijayapura, the department said in a mid-day situation update.

Two patients, a 55- year-old man from Kalaburagi and a 65-year-old man from Bengaluru urban had passed away last night.

Eleven new positive cases have been reported in the state from Monday evening to this noon, including the person who died in Vijayapura.

Till date 258 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed.

This includes 9 deaths and 65 discharges, the department said.

Other than the dead person from Vijayapura, those newly tested positive are three each from Bagalkote and Kalaburagi, two from Bengaluru urban, one each from Chikkaballapura and Belagavi.

Among the 11, seven are contacts of patients who tested positive, two are with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), one with travel history to Delhi and the other is with a history of travel to Hindupur.

From across the state, the most number of infections have been reported in Bengaluru with 80 cases, followed by Mysuru 48 and Belagavi 18.

Those discharged included 31 patients from Bengaluru, 10 from Mysuru, eight from Dakshina Kannada, six from Chikkaballapura, three from Davangere, two each from Uttara Kannada and Kalaburagi, and one each from Udupi, Dharwad and Kodagu.

Among those dead are three from Kalaburagi, two from Bengaluru urban, and one each from Bagalkote, Vijapura, Gadag and Tumakuru.

(With PTI inputs)

