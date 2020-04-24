29 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka in 24 hrs, state total at 474 including 18 deaths

29 new cases of COVID-19 have been found in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 474 including 18 deaths and 152 discharges, Karnataka Health Department informed on Friday. There are 304 active cases in the State out of which five patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Meanwhile, 248 people have been quarantined in Padarayanapura. Out of the 248 who have been quarantined, 56 are primary contacts and 192 secondary contacts. There are 111 containment zones in the state. The number of patients in quarantine for 28 days is 377. Karnataka has also has listed 6,77,673 houses in buffer zones.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today said the country has reported 1,684 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which has taken the total to 23,077, with a death toll of 718. "Our recovery rate is 20.57%," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the ministry. "In the last 28 days, 15 districts have had no new case. Till date, there are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in last 14 days."

India is set to complete one month of the nationwide lockdown that started on March 25. While some states have relaxed the lockdown following the MHA guidelines for non-containment zones, some have extended the lockdown beyond May 5.

