Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 122 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 2,405; death toll at 45

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 2,405 after 122 new cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, out of which 762 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 45 people have died, State Health Department said on Wednesday. With this, there are 1,596 active coronavirus cases in the state.

"122 new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 2405 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 45 deaths and 762 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Kalaburgi accounted for the highest of 28, followed by Yadagiri (16), Hassan (15), Bidar (12), Dakshina Kannada (11), Udupi (9), Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru Urban (6 each), Raichur (5), Belagavi (4), Chikkamagaluru (3), Bengaluru Rural, Vijayapura (2 each), Ballari, Mandya and Tumakuru (1 each)

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.5 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,51,767 including 4,337 deaths and 64,426 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday. The nation is nearing towards the end of the third extended phase of lockdown after it continued for two more weeks , starting from May 18 and will end on May 31.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said the recovery rate in COVID-19 cases in the country has been constantly improving on a daily basis.

Speaking at a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the recovery rate in the country was 7.10 per cent on March 25 when the lockdown was imposed while it is 41.61 now in the fourth phase of lockdown.

