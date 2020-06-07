Image Source : PTI Karnataka reports 239 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 5,452

239 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, the total number cases in the state to 5,452, State Health Department said on Sunday.

Karnataka registered its highest single-day spike of more than 500 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

India today reported the highest single-day spike of 9,971 new Covid-19 cases and 287 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,46,628.

India's top four metropolitian clusters, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, account for nearly half of the nationwide COVID-19 tally, which saw a record surge of almost 10,000 yesterday.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage