Sunday, June 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Karnataka reports 239 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 5,452

Karnataka reports 239 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 5,452

239 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, the total number cases in the state to 5,452, State Health Department said on Sunday. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Bengaluru Updated on: June 07, 2020 17:41 IST
Karnataka reports 239 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 5,452
Image Source : PTI

Karnataka reports 239 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 5,452

239 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, the total number cases in the state to 5,452, State Health Department said on Sunday. 

 Karnataka registered its highest single-day spike of more than 500 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

India today reported the highest single-day spike of 9,971 new Covid-19 cases and 287 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,46,628.

India's top four metropolitian clusters, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, account for nearly half of the nationwide COVID-19 tally, which saw a record surge of almost 10,000 yesterday. 

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X