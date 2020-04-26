Image Source : PTI Karnataka coronavirus cases cross 500-mark; death toll at 18

With one more patient testing positive in the last 18 hours, the number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka crossed the 500-mark, an official said on Sunday. "A woman tested positive at Mangaluru in Dakishna Kannada district. She is a contact person of another patient in the same district and has been admitted to a designated hospital for treatment," said the health official in a statement here.

Mangaluru is 360 km southwest of Bengaluru in the southern state.

"The case takes the total number across the state to 501, including 177 who have been discharged and 18 dead.

The state's tally touched 500 on Saturday evening, with 26 fresh cases, including 13 from Bengaluru and 9 from Belagavi in the state's northwest region.

Of the 13 cases in the tech city, 10 were contacts of the 55-year-old migrant worker from Bihar staying at Hongasandra, which has been declared as a containment zone and sealed off.

ALSO READ | Andhra reports highest COVID-19 single day tally; toll mounts to 1,097

ALSO READ | Odisha: 3 more COVID-19 cases reported, total count 103

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage