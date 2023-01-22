Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah hits out at BJP, says party turning state into Hindutva laboratory

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The former Chief Minister, who was in Udupi as part of the 'Praja Dhwani' programme of the Congress, said people have come to realise the mindset of the BJP.

Opposition leader in the Karnataka assembly, Siddaramaiah hit out at the BJP on Sunday and said that the party is trying to turn coastal Karnataka into a laboratory of Hindutva for their political advantage. Addressing reporters in Udupi, Siddaramaiah said that the BJP is more interested in speaking about 'love jihad' rather than development issues. The BJP is spreading lies in the name of Hindutva to cause division in society, the Congress leader alleged.

Siddramaiah further went on to say, Hinduism and Hindutva are entirely different. The former Chief Minister, who was in Udupi as part of the 'Praja Dhwani' programme of the Congress, said people have come to realise the mindset of the BJP. Congress believes in spreading love among the people regardless of their religion, said Siddaramaiah. He further added that terrorism of any nature should be condemned by all and those who work behind such activities should be severely punished.

The Congress leader claimed that BJP cannot come back to power in Karnataka. Announcing his candidacy from Kolar in the state assembly election Siddaramaiah said that the final decision on the matter is up to the party's high command. He expressed confidence that his party will win 130 seats in the forthcoming polls. There are 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly.

