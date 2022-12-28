Karnataka: Church vandalised in Mysuru, 'Baby Jesus' statue damaged

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Mysuru church vandalised

Mysuru church vandalised: A church in Karnataka's Mysuru was vandalised on Tuesday evening. According to reports, unknown miscreants damaged a statue of 'Babay Jesus' kept in the church located in Mysuru's Periyapatna area.

The Mysuru Police has formed several teams to identify and nab those behind the attack that took place just couple of days after Christmas celebrations.

Police teams are scanning CCTV cameras installed in the church premises and in the locality. Police said attackers had entered the church through back door after breaking it open. So far, no arrest has been made.

Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police, Mysuru said that prima facie it looks like a case of theft as the assailants took away the money and a collection box kept outside the church. "We are scanning CCTV footage for clues," Latkar said.

The damage to the statue was first spotted by a church staff on Tuesday evening. He immediately informed police about the incident.

