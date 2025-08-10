Karnataka chief poll officer issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for 'vote chori claims', seeks 'relevant documents' The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka has served a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, seeking documents to provide proof of his allegations of duplicate voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment

The Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, has issued a formal notice to Rahul Gandhi, asking him to provide documents supporting his allegations of duplicate voting. In his August 7 press conference in New Delhi, Gandhi had presented what he described as Election Commission (EC) data, alleging that a voter named Smt Shakun Rani had cast her vote twice. “In your press conference, you stated the documents were from EC records and claimed that a polling officer marked two votes on one ID card. However, our inquiry shows that Smt Shakun Rani voted only once and that the tick-marked document displayed was not issued by any polling officer,” the notice stated.

"Preliminary enquiry conducted by this office also reveals that the tick-marked document shown by you in the presentation (copy enclosed) is not a document issued by the polling officer,” it said. "Therefore, you are kindly requested to provide the relevant documents on the basis of which you have concluded that Smt. Shakun Rani or anyone else has voted twice, so that a detailed inquiry can be undertaken by this office," added the notice.

Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of ‘vote chori’

During the briefing, Gandhi alleged that over 1 lakh votes were “stolen” in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment through duplicate entries, fake addresses, and mass registrations at single addresses. “Our internal polling predicted 16 Lok Sabha seats for Congress in Karnataka; we won nine. In Mahadevapura alone, 100,250 votes were stolen in five different ways,” he claimed.

On Sunday, he reiterated the charge on X, calling “vote chori” an attack on the principle of ‘one man, one vote’. He demanded that the EC release digital voter rolls to allow public and party audits.

EC demands proof

The Election Commission has already directed Gandhi to either formally substantiate his claims or apologise to the country for what it calls “false allegations.” The Commission has maintained that no such irregularities were found in its verification processes. The Congress party is preparing to escalate the matter nationally, with a strategy meeting scheduled for August 11 at its New Delhi headquarters. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the meeting to plan a nationwide campaign against what it terms “voter list manipulation and election fraud.”

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal compared the fight to Mahatma Gandhi’s Quit India movement, calling it a “do-or-die mission” to save Indian democracy. Alongside its INDIA bloc partners, Congress is also opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

