97% cases of coronavirus in Karnataka asymptomatic

Asymptomatic cases in Karnataka dominates 97 per cent active COVID-19 cases but there is no clarity or evidence that they do not spread the infection, a minister informed.

"It is a pleasant news that more than 97 per cent of the active cases are symptomatic. However, there is no conclusive evidence that asymptomatic patients don't transmit infection," said Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar about the COVID-19 situation in the state till Tuesday.

Active cases until Tuesday were 3,248, out of which 3,148 are asymptomatic, constituting 97 per cent, while only 100 or three per cent were symptomatic.

Total cases in the state till Tuesday were 5,921.

"No conclusive evidence that asymptomatic patients don't transmit infection nor is there any way to differentiate pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic ones," he said.

Including both active and recovered cases, Sudhakar said only 414 or seven per cent were symptomatic and 5,507 or 93 per cent were asymptomatic out of the total 5,921 cases.

After two days, Karnataka corona cases breached the 6,000 mark to settle at 6,041.

WHO calls for more research on asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that more research needs to be done to better understand the extent to which COVID-19 is being spread by people who don't show symptoms.

