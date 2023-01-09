Karnataka: Congress planning for separate manifesto for women, Priyanka Gandhi to take command

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi to address Congress women's convention ahead Assembly polls in Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly Polls: Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Polls, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a women's convention in the state on January 16. D K Shivakumar, the State President informed that the Congress party is planning a separate manifesto for women.

Separate Manifesto for Women

She aims to galvanise the support of women ahead of the assembly polls in the state. He said the party is planning a separate manifesto for women ahead of polls, due by April-May, and wants to release a "guarantee letter" expressing Congress' commitment towards them. The KPCC chief was speaking to reporters after inducting JD(S) leaders from Ramanagara and Mandya districts - Vishwanath and Radhakrishna - respectively along with their supporters at the party office here. Vishwanath had even contested against Shivakumar in the Kanakapura assembly segment earlier.

Purpose of the separate Manifesto

"Women are 50 percent of the population, Congress has decided to prepare a separate manifesto for women regarding the ways in which the party can contribute to the betterment of their lives and address the issues faced by them. Also building leadership among them and strengthening them," Shivakumar said.

Massive convention organised

Highlighting Congress' programmes for the betterment of women, he said, the party intends to release a "guarantee letter" for womenfolk along with the manifesto ahead of elections, and as part of this effort suggestions and inputs have been invited from all leaders till January 15. "Also a massive convention of women leaders from Panchayat and society level to right up to the top level has been organised on January 16 at Palace Ground in Bengaluru, several national leaders will be attending this event including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," he said.

First political visit of Priyanka Gandhi to the state

Noting that she will "review the process", address the convention and make some announcements for women on behalf of the party, the KPCC chief said, details about the event will be shared soon. This will be Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's first "political visit" to the State, and she will be sending a message to the womenfolk of Karnataka, he added. Claiming Congress as the champion of women's cause by having reservations for them, Shivakumar in response to a question said, it is the party's resolve to give them strength politically, educationally, economically and socially in accordance with their population.

Congress over price issue

Stating that price rise has become a major issue that is affecting the normal lives of people, Shivakumar said, the BJP government had promised to double the income, which did not happen, but the price of essential commodities is increasing. The Congress is thinking about how to address the issue of price rise and is preparing a manifesto under the leadership of senior party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, he said. "We will also be soon coming out with details and BJP's misrule and misdeeds."

Shivakumar also said that both he and Siddaramaiah will be starting a statewide tour soon in the run-up to Assembly polls, and will share the details about its nature, reason and the number of days of the tour soon.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi join Bharat Jodo Yatra for few minutes in Delhi

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Bundi; Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra join Rahul | WATCH

Latest India News