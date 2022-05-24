Follow us on Image Source : ANI Karnataka: 9 killed after lorry, bus ram into each other in Hubbali; 28 injured

At least nine people died in a ghastly accident that took place in Karnataka's Hubbali district when a lorry and a bus rammed into each other. 28 people have been grievously injured. The accident took place on the Hubbali-Dharwad Bypass at around midnight between 12:30 am to 1 am on Tuesday.

The bus was en route to Bengaluru from Kolhapur and the lorry was headed towards Dharwad in the opposite direction. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in the district.

The injured and being treated in KIMS hospital in Hubli. The drivers of both the vehicles died on the spot.

According to the police, the lorry was headed towards Dharwad at midnight when the bus driver was trying to overtake a tractor. An FIR has been registered in the incident.

