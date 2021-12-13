Follow us on Image Source : ANI Karnataka: 4 killed, 10 injured in serial road accident on NH 4 in Chitradurga

Four people died on the spot and 10 others suffered severe injuries in a serial accident that took place on National Highway - 4 near Alur Cross in Chitradurga district on Monday.

According to police, an onion-laden truck, en route to Bengaluru, turned turtle after one of its tyres burst. As a result, the car coming from behind rammed into it. In an attempt to avoid collision, two other trucks overturned. As a result, the traffic on the national highway halted for hours.

The deceased have been identified as Hanumappa Kalakappa Hunagundi (30), Gurappa Hugar (26), Ramesh (28), Prashanth Hatti (36), all from Gadag district. The injured have been shifted to Hiriyur Public Hospital.

Superintendent of Police G. Radhika, DySP Roshar Zameer, Circle Inspector Shivakumar have visited the spot and instructed to clear the traffic jam on national highway.

Further investigation is on.

