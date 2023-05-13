Karnakata election results: How top Oppn leaders reacted to Congress' landslide victory ahead of 2024 polls

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Opposition leader cashed the moment by attacking BJP

Karnakata election results: Opposition Congress rested power from rival Bharatiya Janta party (BJP) in Karnataka with a landslide victory in Karnataka Assembly elections 2024. The victory of Congress against BJP which looks formidable under PM Modi-Amit Shah leadership triggered a series of attacks by the Opposition parties on the losing side.

From DMK chief MK Stalin to TMC president Mamata Banerjee, top Opposition leaders unleashed attacks on the ruling party in Karnataka.

Here are the top reactions from the Opposition camp-

Mamata Banerjee: "I salute the people of Karnataka, all the voters. I also salute the winners for their victory. Even Kumaraswamy did well. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh elections are coming, and I think BJP will lose both elections. This is the beginning of the end of 2024... Now, I don't think they (BJP) will cross even 100," said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Rahul Gandhi: "Poor people defeated crony capitalists in Karnataka. We didn't fight this battle using hatred...", said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi: "As I said, this (coming to power in Karnataka) is a huge responsibility. We went to the people with a few guarantees and we have to fulfill them. We have to work for the people. Public will tell us what will happen next, said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when asked about "voices" in the country that Rahul Gandhi will become the PM. "I congratulate the people of Karnataka. They have sent a message across the state that public wants a politics that resolves their issues, a politics where their issues are discussed... people of Karnataka & Himachal Pradesh have proven that politics of diversion will not work anymore..," she added.

Omar Abdullah: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and NC leader Omar Abdullah said now there is no way BJP will have the courage to allow assembly elections to take place in J&K any time soon.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam: "Pro-poor promises and secular stance helped Congress to score the historic Karnataka victory. It urges them to learn necessary lessons and to be more responsible in national politics.

Modi is never invincible. If all secular forces are united, 2024 will see the end of BJP Raj," said Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam.

MK Staling: Reacting to Karnakata election results, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the BJP has been ousted from power in the Dravidian landscape with the Congress party's victory in Karnataka and like-minded parties should join forces to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

MDMK leader Vaiko: MDMK general secretary Vaiko said Karnataka people have taught a befitting lesson to the BJP for its communal politics.

"Karnataka was changed into a Hindutva laboratory, the reservation for Muslims was rescinded," Vaiko, also a Rajya Sabha MP said in a statement.

Kamal Haasan: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan congratulated Rahul Gandhi for the victory. He tweeted: "Just as Gandhiji, you walked your way into peoples hearts and as he did you demonstrated that in your gentle way you can shake the powers of the world -with love and humility.

Your credible and creditable approach, without bravado or chest-thumping has ushered a breath of fresh air for the people."

Farooq Abdullah: "I want to congratulate the people of Karnataka for rejecting the politics of hatred and accepting the politics of love," said NC chief Farooq Abdullah.

