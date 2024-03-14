Karimnagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karimnagar Lok Sabha Election 2024

Karimnagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Karimnagar is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. The state has 17 parliamentary seats. The Karimnagar seat comprises seven Assembly segments including Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Vemulawada, Sircilla, Manakondur, Huzurabad and Husnabad. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. BRS leader and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao represented the Karimnagar constituency three times in a row in 2004 and two bypolls in 2006 and 2008. BJP's C Vidyasagar Rao won the seat twice in 1998 and 1999.

Karimnagar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 16,51,543 voters in the Karimnagar constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 8,15,862 voters were male and 8,35,647 were female voters. 34 voters belonged to the third gender. So, female voters were more than male voters in the constituency. 1,159 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Karimnagar in 2019 was 650 (632 were men and 18 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Karimnagar constituency was 15,50,810. Out of this, 7,77,440 voters were male and 7,73,291 were female voters. 79 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 7,083 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Karimnagar in 2014 was 300 (258 were men and only 42 were women).

Karimnagar 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar won the Karimnagar seat for the first time with a margin of 89,508 votes. He was polled 4,98,276 votes with a vote share of 43.40%. He defeated TRS candidate Vinod Kumar Boianapalli who got 4,08,768 votes (35.60%). Congress candidate Ponnam Prabhaker stood third with 1,79,258 (15.61%) votes in the constituency. The total number of valid votes polled was 11,47,697.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, TRS candidate Vinod Kumar Boianapalli won the Karimnagar seat. He was polled 5,05,358 votes with a vote share of 44.83%. Congress candidate Ponnam Prabhaker got 3,00,706 votes (26.68%) and was the runner-up. Boianapalli defeated Prabhaker by a margin of 2,04,652 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 11,25,184. Congress candidate Nirmal Tiwari came third with 1,27,785 votes (11.46%).

Karimnagar Past Winners

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 8,165 voters (0.72%) opted for NOTA in the Karimnagar constituency. In 2014, 7,380 voters (0.66%) opted for NOTA in the Karimnagar constituency.

Karimnagar Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 11,47,697 or 69.49%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 11,25,184 or 72.56%.

Karimnagar Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 11 in the Karimnagar constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 30 in Karimnagar.

Karimnagar Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,181 polling stations in the Karimnagar constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,876 polling stations in the Karimnagar constituency.