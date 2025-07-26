Kargil Vijay Diwas today: How Israel's strategic support boosted India's defence The Indian Air Force faced difficulty in targeting the bunkers and establishments of Pakistan due to a lack of missiles and proper sighting equipment, as they were not allowed to cross the LoC. It was only then that Israel delivered laser-guided missiles to India for the IAF Mirage.

The entire nation is celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas today, marking India’s decisive victory over Pakistan in the treacherous mountainous terrain of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kargil district. As part of the operation, Pakistani forces were pushed back from the strategic posts they had illegally occupied and India officially declared victory on July 26, 1999.

Besides celebrating, people across the country are paying heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in this fierce battle, honouring their valour and sacrifice.

About the Kargil War

The conflict erupted in May 1999 when India launched ‘Operation Vijay’ against Pakistani troops disguised as militants and occupying top strategic positions by infiltrating the Indian territory. The complex operation continued for over three months and ended when the Indian Security Forces regained control of their territory in the Dras sector of Kargil.

The battle was not easy for India as 527 soldiers lost their lives to regain the honour of their motherland.

How Israel helped India during the Kargil War

India came close to Israel in the early 90s by abandoning its pro-Arab policy. This was prompted by common interests and threats arising in the region. India also opened its embassy in Tel Aviv in January 1992 to foster diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Israel also played a key role during Kargil by supplying necessary arms and ammunition.

The Indian Air Force faced difficulty in targeting the bunkers and establishments of Pakistan due to a lack of missiles and proper sighting equipment, as they were not allowed to cross the LoC. It was only then that Israel delivered laser-guided missiles to India for the IAF Mirage, which would precisely strike targets without breaching Pakistan’s airspace. This was the biggest turning point of the war.

Israel also delivered Heron drones and other Searcher Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to India. Several countries, including the United States, pressured Israel to delay deliveries to India but Tel Aviv turned down all such demands.

India also recognised its loopholes during the war and the then Indian External Affairs Minister, Jaswant Singh, along with Home Minister LK Advani, visited Israel to modernise its weaponry.