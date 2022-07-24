'In 1962 China captured our area in Ladakh with Pandit Nehru as our PM...': Rajnath Singh in Jammu

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jammu

Highlights Today's India is one of the most powerful countries in the world, said Rajnath Singh in Jammu

Rajnath said China captured area of Ladakh under PM Nehru though he's not questioning his intention

Rajnath Singh also announced setting up of joint theatre commands of the tri-services

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that today's India is one of the most powerful countries in the world, during his speech in Jammu to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Rajnath Singh said, "In 1962 China captured our area in Ladakh, with Pandit Nehru as our PM. I will not question his intentions. Intentions can be good but the same does not apply to policies. However, today's India is one of the most powerful countries in the world."

"A resolution was passed in the Parliament of India on Pak-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pak Occupied Kashmir was a part of India, is and will remain a part of India. How can it be that Baba Amarnath in the form of Lord Shiva is with us and Mother Sharda Shakti is across the LoC," he said.

"Will remember those who laid their lives in service of country. Our Army has always made this supreme sacrifice for country. Several of our brave soldiers laid their lives in 1999 war, I bow down to them," Rajnath said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke after meeting with the family members of security personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty in Jammu to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Singh announced the setting up of joint theatre commands of the tri-services to enhance coordination among the armed forces.

The defence minister also said India is moving quickly from being the world's largest importer of defence equipment to an exporter.

"Keeping in view (joint operations as seen in Operation Vijay in Kargil), we have decided to set up joint theatre commands (in the country)," Singh said.

Paying tributes to the Kargil martyrs, the defence minister said the country cannot forget their supreme sacrifice to safeguard the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"It is the duty of the society and the people to give their utmost respect to the martyrs and their families," he said.

"Whatever support you can offer, do to for their families. It is the responsibility of each citizen," he added.

Referring to the defence production, Singh said, "India was the world's largest importer (of defence products). Today, India is not the world's largest importer but is among the top 25 nations engaged in defence exports," he pointed out.

Singh said the country has started defence exports worth Rs 13,000 crore and it has fixed a target to increase it to Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 crore by 2025-26.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale also addressed the gathering at Gulshan Ground near Jammu University.

Singh is scheduled to hold a special meeting with a select gathering of the BJP leaders at the party office in Trikuta Nagar to take stock of the party's preparations for the assembly elections.

He will also be briefed about the security situation and political developments.

This is Singh's second visit to Jammu in a little over a month. He visited the region on June 17 on the occasion of the 200th year of coronation of Maharaja Gulab Singh.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Ladakh Standoff: Chinese fighter jets continue attempts to provoke India on LAC

ALSO READ | Army's bike rally cruise tough terrain of Ladakh, pays tribute to Galwan Valley bravehearts | WATCH

Latest India News