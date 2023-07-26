Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi & other dignitaries extend wishes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An Army band performs during Vijay Bhoj, a cultural programme, ahead of 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration at Drass, in Kargil.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated all across the country on July 26 every year. The day commemorates the victory of the Indian armed forces in the Kargil War fought against Pakistan. The day is observed to pay tribute and honour the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers in the war of 1999. The operation that took place during the war is also known as Operation Vijay. This year is going to mark the 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The armed conflict between Pakistan and India started after Pakistani troops intruded into Indian territory in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir (now in Ladakh UT). The Kargil War continued from May to July 1999.

The Indian Army launched ‘Operation Vijay’ after the first infiltration was reported by local shepherds on May 3, 1999. The target of Operation Vijay was to recapture the Indian territory along the LoC, which was occupied by Pakistani infiltrators. Indian Air Force launched the airstrike on May 26 under Operation Safed Sagar to support the Indian Army. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army declared Operation Vijay a success after recapturing all the military posts in Kargil that were taken over by Pakistani infiltrators.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid a wreath at Kargil Shaheed Smriti Vatika in Lucknow.

