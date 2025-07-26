Kargil Vijay Diwas: Govt rolls out free legal aid for soldiers | All about Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana The legal aid clinic aims to provide free legal assistance to serving Defence personnel, veterans, and their families on matters related to pensions, service-related issues, and civil disputes.

New Delhi:

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on Saturday launched free legal aid services for soldiers and their families under the “Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana”. The scheme unveiled on Kargil Vijay Diwas was inaugurated by NALSA Executive Chairman Justice Surya Kant.

Legal services clinics in Sainik Welfare Boards across states was also inaugurated by him virtually. Free legal assistance will be offered to ex-servicemen, serving soldiers, and their families through a legal services clinic set up in Hamirpur.

According to officials, panel lawyers and paralegal volunteers from the Legal Services Authority will be available at the clinic to provide support.

All about the Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana

For the first time in the country’s history, free legal aid is being specifically extended to the families of soldiers. According to an NDTV report, this initiative aims to ease the legal burdens on soldiers serving in difficult and remote conditions by supporting their families back home.

The initiative carries a powerful message: “You guard the nation at the borders, we’ll safeguard your family at home.”

Soldiers posted in far-flung or inaccessible areas often struggle to manage legal matters related to domestic issues, property, or land disputes. To address this, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) will step in to ensure they receive proper legal representation in courts across the country.

Legal services clinic opened Nagaland

A Legal Services Clinic has been inaugurated at the Rajya Sainik Board in Kohima, Nagaland, under the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). Launched in coordination with the Nagaland State Legal Services Authority, the initiative coincides with the national rollout of the Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana-2025.

The clinic aims to provide free legal assistance to serving Defence personnel, veterans, and their families on matters related to pensions, service-related issues, and civil disputes.

“Inaugurated virtually by Hon’ble Justice Surya Kant, Judge #SupremeCourt of #India and Executive Chairman, NALSA, from Srinagar, #jammukashmir in the presence of GOC-in-C, @NorthernComd_IA and other notable dignitaries. This marks a major stride in ensuring accessible justice for the nation’s bravest,” the PRO Defence posted on X.