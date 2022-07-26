Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 LIVE Updates: India pays tributes to gallant Kargil war heroes, martyred soldiers

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 LIVE Updates: Every year on July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas marks India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. The Indian Army had ousted Pakistani forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in 1999. Initially, the Pakistani army denied its involvement in the war, claiming that it was caused by Kashmiri militant forces. However, documents left behind by casualties, the testimony of POWs and statements by the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Army Chief of Army Staff Pervez Musharraf showed the involvement of Pakistani paramilitary forces, led by General Ashraf Rashid. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated all over India and in the national capital, where the Prime Minister of India pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate every year. Functions are also organised all over the country to commemorate the contributions of the Indian Armed Forces.