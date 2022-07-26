Tuesday, July 26, 2022
     
  4. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 LIVE Updates: India pays tributes to gallant Kargil war heroes, martyred soldiers
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 LIVE Updates: The Kargil War was fought between May 8, 1999, to July 26, 1999, against Pakistan intruders, who in the winters of 1998 transgressed into the Indian territory across the LoC.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2022 8:26 IST
Image Source : ANI Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Tributes being paid to martyred soldiers

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 LIVE Updates: Every year on July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas marks India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. The Indian Army had ousted Pakistani forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in 1999. Initially, the Pakistani army denied its involvement in the war, claiming that it was caused by Kashmiri militant forces. However, documents left behind by casualties, the testimony of POWs and statements by the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Army Chief of Army Staff Pervez Musharraf showed the involvement of Pakistani paramilitary forces, led by General Ashraf Rashid. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated all over India and in the national capital, where the Prime Minister of India pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate every year. Functions are also organised all over the country to commemorate the contributions of the Indian Armed Forces.

Live updates : Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022

  • Jul 26, 2022 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ladakh: Wreath laying ceremony at Kargil War Memorial

  • Jul 26, 2022 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    J&K: Wreath laying ceremony at Balidan Stambh

  • Jul 26, 2022 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Indian Army to commemorate martyred soldiers

    The Indian Army has geared up for the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas. On Tuesday, the Army personnel will commemorate the sacrifices and valour of the soldiers at the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh's Drass. Serving and retired army personnel, Kargil War veterans and next of kin of fallen heroes are expected to take part in the event.

  • Jul 26, 2022 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Kargil War - History

    The Kargil War was fought between May 8, 1999, to July 26, 1999, against Pakistan intruders, who in the winters of 1998 transgressed into the Indian territory across the Line of Control and occupied fortified defences overlooking the NH 1A in Kargil's Drass and Batalik Sectors of Ladakh region with a nefarious aim of dominating all military and civil movement on the highway.

    Braving unprecedented hardships, overcoming the hazards of near impossible terrain and severe climatic conditions, brave gallant soldiers launched valiant attacks on well-fortified defended localities with relentless valour and enthusiasm, thus attaining an astounding victory.

    Despite suffering heavy casualties, the soldiers repeatedly launched daring attacks under withering artillery and small arms fire. 

    Heroic deeds, astounding bravery and unflinching determination of our soldiers forced the enemy forces to withdraw and vacate defence emplacements during the 55-day war.

  • Jul 26, 2022 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    When is Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated?

    Each year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26. 

    Vijay Diwas will be held from July 24 to 26 at the Kargil War Memorial. 

