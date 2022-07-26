Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 LIVE Updates: India pays tributes to gallant Kargil war heroes, martyred soldiers

The Kargil War was fought between May 8, 1999, to July 26, 1999, against Pakistan intruders, who in the winters of 1998 transgressed into the Indian territory across the Line of Control and occupied fortified defences overlooking the NH 1A in Kargil's Drass and Batalik Sectors of Ladakh region with a nefarious aim of dominating all military and civil movement on the highway.

Braving unprecedented hardships, overcoming the hazards of near impossible terrain and severe climatic conditions, brave gallant soldiers launched valiant attacks on well-fortified defended localities with relentless valour and enthusiasm, thus attaining an astounding victory.

Despite suffering heavy casualties, the soldiers repeatedly launched daring attacks under withering artillery and small arms fire.

Heroic deeds, astounding bravery and unflinching determination of our soldiers forced the enemy forces to withdraw and vacate defence emplacements during the 55-day war.