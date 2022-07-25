Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: BJYM to launch two-day 'Tiranga Yatra' from today

Follow us on Image Source : BJYM (TWITTER). On July 26, the BJYM will celebrate Vijay Diwas at Kargil War Memorial.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 news updates : The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) is all set to launch a two-day Tiranga Yatra on the Kargil Vijay Diwas starting today (July 25) under the leadership of BJYM National President and MP Tejasvi Surya.

According to the BJYM statement, the yatra will commence from Lal Chowk in Srinagar and culminate at Kargil. National office bearers, executive members and state presidents of BJYM will participate in this yatra.

The caravan of flag-bearing bikes will be flagged off at Lal Chowk Srinagar, wherein National General Secretary of BJP Tarun Chugh will be the chief guest.Surya has instructed all the attendees to bring soil from the front yard of the martyrs' homes in their respective states, which shall be dedicated at the war memorial as a symbolic gesture of the immortality of the fallen and to honour their families.

"It is a matter of honour for BJYM to lead the first organizational program of BJP in Kashmir since the abrogation of article 370. BJYM's historic Tiranga Yatra from Lal Chowk to Kargil on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas will deliver the message of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as BJYM Karyakartas from across India will join me in this yatra," said Surya.

BJYM President will address the public event. He will be joined by MPs and other dignitaries who will also be a part of the bike rally. The team will pay homage to the fallen soldiers at the Kargil War Memorial and also it will unfurl the 75-meter-long Indian National Flag to mark 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Earlier on Sunday (July 24), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the abrogation of Article 370 has brought a new dawn of hope to the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"India has become a strong and confident nation which is well-equipped to protect its people from anyone who tries to cast an evil eye," said Rajnath Singh during an event organised to commemorate 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' in Jammu on Sunday.

Highlighting the Centre's effort to build a self-reliant defence ecosystem, Singh said that self-reliant India is well-equipped to give a befitting reply to anyone who casts an evil eye. The closing ceremony will be held in Kargil City. Kargil war hero Gen VK Singh, Union MoS Civil Aviation, will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

"It will be a historic and the largest political event in Kashmir since the Abrogation of Article 370 and the complete constitutional integration of Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," it said in a statement.

This event is all set to send a loud and clear message to the entire nation calling for unity and oneness while at the same time celebrating the valour of the Indian Army. On July 26, BJYM will organize Prabhat Pheris across all districts with Tiranga Yatra. The closing ceremony will also be live streamed across all BJP offices.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army is gearing up for the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh's Drass. The preparations are underway at the sleepy town of Drass, Kargil. Vijay Diwas is being held from July 24 to 26 at the Kargil War Memorial.

Know more about Kargil Vijay Diwas: Why and when it is celebrated?

Each year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 to honour the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kargil War.

The Indian Armed Forces defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

The Kargil War was fought between May 8, 1999, to July 26, 1999, against Pakistan intruders, who in the winters of 1998 transgressed into the Indian territory across the Line of Control and occupied fortified defences overlooking the NH 1A in Kargil's Drass and Batalik Sectors of Ladakh region with a nefarious aim of dominating all military and civil movement on the highway.

(With ANI inputs)

