Karaikal South Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Karaikal (Puducherry):

The Karaikal South Assembly constituency is one of the 30 constituencies in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 27 of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katch, Puducherry Development Party, Puratchi Bharatham, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the state.

The Karaikal South Assembly constituency comes under the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, DMK candidate AMH Nazim won the seat by defeating ADMK candidate KAU Assana Marecar with a margin of 12,034 votes (49.44%).

Karaikal South Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 24,559 voters in the Karaikal South constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 10,872 were male and 13,117 were female voters. Zero voters belonged to the third gender. 570 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Karaikal South was 2 (1 men and 1 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Karaikal South constituency was 23,808 . Out of this, 10,500 voters were male, 12,992 were female and no voter belonged to a third gender. There were 316 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Karaikal South in 2016 was 7 (5 men and 2 women).

Karaikal South Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Puducherry.

Karaikal South Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Karaikal South will be declared along with the other 29 Assembly constituencies of Puducherry.

Karaikal South Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Puducherry are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026.

Karaikal South Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate AMH Nazim won the Karaikal South seat with a margin of 12,034 votes (49.44%). He polled 17,401 votes with a vote share of 71.15%. He defeated ADMK candidate KAU Assana Marecar, who got 5,367 votes (21.95%). NTK candidate S Marie Anthuvan stood third with 699 votes (2.86%).

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly Elections, ADMK candidate KAU Assana Marecar won the Karaikal South seat with a margin of 20 votes (0.08%). He polled 11,104 votes with a vote share of 46.66%. DMK candidate AMH Nazeem got 11,084 votes (46.57%) and was the runner-up. AINRC candidate A Suresh stood third with 393 votes (1.65%).

Karaikal South Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: AMH Nazim (Dravida Munetra Kazhagam)

2016: KAU Asana (ADMK)

2011: AMH Nazim (Dravida Munetra Kazhagam)

2006: VK Ganapathy (PMC)

2001: AV Subramanian (Congress)

1996: AV Subramanian (Congress)

1991: AV Subramanian (Congress)

1990: S Ramassamy (ADK)

1985: S Ramassamy (Independent)

1980: S Savarirajan (Congress)

1977: S Ramassamy (ADK)

Karaikal South Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Karaikal South Assembly constituency was 24,235 or 76.86 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 23,800 or 76.10 per cent.