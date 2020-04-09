Image Source : INDIA TV DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan, 22 others detained at Mahabaleshwar for violating coronavirus lockdown orders

DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan along with 22 others has been detained at Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra for violating prohibitory orders amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, according to news agency PTI. The Wadhawans have been linked as accused in the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank and Yes Bank scams through their entity, HDIL.

A BJP leader said Wadhawans were allegedly given VVIP passes by the Maharashtra government to travel from Khandala (Pune) to Mahabaleshwar (Satara) in a convoy of private vehicles. "I have urged the Maharashtra Governor to order an investigation into the matter," state BJP Vice-President Kirit Somaiya was quoted as saying by IANS.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News