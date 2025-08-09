Kapil Sibal claims Dhankhar incommunicado, seeks Amit Shah's statement on former VP's whereabouts In a swift and unexpected move, Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on July 21. He wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and cited his deteriorating health as a reason for relinquishing the key post.

New Delhi:

Former Congress leader and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal on Saturday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to issue a statement regarding the whereabouts of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who abruptly resigned from his post citing poor health.

Sibal said he tried to contact Dhankhar but his PA said he was taking rest, adding that the former Rajya Sabha has been incommunicado since then.

"After his resignation, we do not know anything about his whereabouts. I had previously heard about the 'Laapataa Ladies,' but this is the first time I have heard about the 'Laapataa' vice president... Now it seems that the opposition will have to protect him... I earlier called him; his PA took the call and said he is resting. After this, no one is answering the phone,” Sibal said while speaking to ANI.

The former union minister said many other leaders too tried contacting the former vice president but he is not taking up the calls.

“Many leaders also said that he has not been answering the phone. So, what do we do? Should we have to file a habeas corpus or something else?... The Home Ministry must have received information related to this, so Amit Shah should issue a statement regarding it... I am worried about him," he added.

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s abrupt resignation

In a swift and unexpected move, Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on July 21. He wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and cited his deteriorating health as a reason for relinquishing the key post.

His resignation came as a major shock for leaders across the political spectrum. Many MPs even alleged Dhankhar was forced to resign.

Vice Presidential election on September 9

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on August 1 announced the schedule for Vice Presidential polls. The voting to elect the 15th Vice President will take place on September 9, a notification issued by the ECI said. The result will be declared on the same day.

The last date for nominations for the VP's election is August 21.