Kanwar Yatra: Traffic restrictions imposed in Kalindi Kunj, Noida till Jul 23, check alternate routes Kanwar Yatra traffic advisory: To avoid delays, commuters need to use the DND Flyway or the Ashram route instead of Kalindi Kunj from Noida to Delhi and Mathura Road via Badarpur to Ashram and DND.

New Delhi:

Delhi Traffic Police said traffic restrictions have been imposed in Kalindi Kunj and adjoining areas of Noida till July 23 to ensure smooth movement of kanwariyas and public safety. As per the traffic advisory, a large number of kanwariyas are expected to march towards Faridabad, Gurugram, and Rajasthan via Noida, Kalindi Kunj, and Agra Canal Road in the coming days.

Kanwar Yatra traffic advisory: These roads closed

The half carriageway of Agra Canal Road (Kalindi Kunj to Badarpur side) will remain closed, and the half carriageway of Kalindi Kunj to Noida Road will also be shut to regular traffic.

Heavy congestion is expected throughout the yatra on these stretches, traffic police said.

Kanwar Yatra: Check alternate routes

To avoid delays, commuters have been advised to use the DND Flyway or the Ashram route instead of Kalindi Kunj from Noida to Delhi and Mathura Road via Badarpur to Ashram and DND.

Ambulances, fire brigades, and police cars will be allowed on the restricted stretches, it said, but advised them to avoid, unless on urgent duty.

The Kanwariyas, mostly heading to Rajasthan and Haryana, are using routes in Delhi-NCR to reach their destinations.