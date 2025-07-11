Kanwar Yatra begins today: Take a look at special security arrangements in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand The sacred Sawan month and Kanwar Yatra have begun with millions of devotees participating across northern India amid heightened security and strict regulations.

New Delhi:

The sacred Hindu month of Sawan officially began on Friday, marking the start of special prayers and rituals across Shiva temples nationwide. According to Hindu beliefs, worshipping Lord Shiva during this holy month fulfils all wishes, drawing large crowds of devotees to temples since early morning. Alongside the religious observances, the much-anticipated Kanwar Yatra has commenced and will continue until August 9. It is expected that approximately 45 million Kaanwar pilgrims will travel from Haridwar during this 28-day journey.

Massive pilgrim movement at Ganga Ghats

From the very first day of Sawan, thousands of devotees carrying holy Ganga water in decorated "Kanwars" have set off towards various Shiva temples to perform ritualistic offerings. At Haridwar’s iconic Har Ki Pauri and other riverbanks, large gatherings of pilgrims can be seen undertaking the pilgrimage. To manage the influx, special arrangements have been made across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Security measures on the Kanwar routes have been intensified with the deployment of personnel and the installation of CCTV cameras to monitor the crowd. Food and safety inspections are being regularly conducted, with non-vegetarian eateries along the route ordered to remain closed to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrimage.

Strict action on meat shops along Kanwar route

In Ghaziabad, local BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar took a stern stand against meat shops operating on the Kaanwar route. He reprimanded the police, stating, “The Kaanwar Yatra has started, it’s the holy month of Sawan, and Purnima has arrived. Licenses for meat and chicken shops along the pilgrimage path are no longer valid. Authorities must act immediately or face public backlash.” Gurjar has directed police station heads to ensure these establishments are shut down promptly.

Concerns over pilgrim safety and religious tensions

In Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh, posters have appeared on Hindu-owned shops along the Kaanwar route, placed by Hindu Raksha Dal activists who claim to be protecting pilgrims, especially women, from alleged harassment by members of other communities. Gaurav Sisodia, a member of the group, said, “We are deployed to ensure the safety of Kaanwaris and preserve the sanctity of the journey.”

Controversy surrounding Kanwar construction in Haridwar

A dispute has emerged over the construction of Kaanwars in Haridwar. Several saints and mahants have written to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami demanding that Muslims be barred from making Kanwars within Haridwar’s limits. Swami Yatindranand Giri, head of the Juna Akhada, has strongly advocated for this position.

In response, Muslim artisans in Haridwar’s Jwalapur area, who have been crafting Kaanwars for generations, stated that around 50 Muslim families continue this traditional craft. The state government has not imposed any restrictions regarding this matter as of now.

Administration calls for discipline and cooperation

The Delhi Police has urged pilgrims to use designated routes exclusively. Additional Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Gupta assured, "We have made all necessary arrangements for the safety and convenience of the Kaanwaris. We request everyone to adhere to the prescribed paths."

The holy month of Sawan will also witness the celebration of Sawan Shivratri on July 23, after which devotees will continue offering Ganga water until August 9. Last year, over 40 million devotees participated in the Kaanwar Yatra, and this year the number is expected to rise, prompting authorities to enhance preparations.

The commencement of Sawan and the Kanwar Yatra highlights the deep cultural and religious significance of the month, while also presenting logistical challenges that local administrations are addressing through heightened security and strict regulations.