Kanwar Yatra begins: Frequency of Namo Bharat trains increased for kanwariyas, check timing

New Delhi:

As the Kanwar Yatra started from Friday, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said it will increase the frequency of Namo Bharat trains on the Delhi–Meerut corridor from July 11, coinciding with the start of the holy month of Sawan.

Namo Bharat trains: Check timing

The frequency of trains between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South stations will be increased from every 15 minutes to every 10 minutes from 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm to accommodate the surge in passenger traffic, the NCRTC said in a statement.

It said the kanwar yatra, which sees lakhs of pilgrims walking long distances to collect water from the Ganga River in Haridwar, leads to heavy traffic on roads, especially in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In Meerut, the entry of heavy vehicles and buses is usually restricted during this period to ensure pilgrims' safety.

"We hope the increased train frequency will help ease pressure on roads and offer a faster, more comfortable alternative to devotees travelling from Delhi and nearby regions," the corporation said.

Traffic marshals deployed at key points

"Traffic marshals are being deployed at key points, and adequate lighting has been arranged at all stations and surrounding areas," it added.

It said that potholes and damaged road sections along the Namo Bharat route have been repaired, and the remaining work is being expedited.

No construction work will be carried out in crowded zones during the yatra, and parking will be restricted near station sites to prevent congestion, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)