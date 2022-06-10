Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kanpur violence: Section 144 imposed ahead of Friday prayers, security beefed up

Highlights Ahead of Friday prayers today, section 144 has been imposed in Kanpur.

Last week, violence had broken out in the city between two communities.

Security situation has also been beefed up in the city.

Kanpur violence updates : Ahead of Friday prayers today, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Kanpur city, and section 144 has been imposed. The section of CrPC restricts the assembly of more than four persons. In terms of the security situation, personnel from Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Quick Response Team have been deployed in Muslim-dominated pockets.

According to the officials, Kanpur district magistrate Vishak G Ayyar and police commissioner Vijay Singh Meena also held a meeting with religious leaders, including Muslim clerics and Hindu priests, to take them into confidence.

Violence erupts during Friday prayers

Violence had erupted in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers last week between members of two communities over attempts to shut shops in protest against controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The clerics and priests have been asked to persuade the members of their respective communities to maintain peace.

It has been decided to make deployment of police personnel on the rooftops of the high-rise buildings and all the subordinates and station heads have been asked to ensure round-the-clock patrolling and take precautionary measures to maintain law and order in their respective jurisdiction.

Police keeping close vigil

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in sensitive areas, the district police chief said, adding that police are keeping a close vigil with drone cameras. A route march was carried out in violence-hit areas, including Yateem Khana and Parade, where panic had gripped last week, he added.

Police urged the people not to take the law into their hands by reacting to rumors on social media having the potential to incite violence. Stern action will be taken against the rumor-mongers and those who try to disturb the law and order.

(With PTI Inputs)

