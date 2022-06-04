Kanpur violence: 36 arrested, 3 FIRs in overnight police action; bulldozer action likely against conspirators

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Members of the Muslim community throw stones during clashes after a Muslim organisation called to shut down shops at the Parade Market, in Kanpur on Friday.

Kanpur violence: As many as 36 persons were arrested and 3 FIRs have been registered in the Kanpur violence case. The security in the area was also beefed up between Yateem Khana and Parade crossroads in Kanpur. "...36 people have been arrested while three FIRs have been registered so far. More people are being identified on the basis of the video," said Police Commissioner, Vijay Singh Meena.

"Action under Gangster Act will be taken against conspirators and their property will be either seized or demolished," he further stated.

A violent clash broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Two persons and one policeman were injured in the aftermath of the clashes. The violence started after some people tried to shut down shops which was opposed by the other group, said the police. Further investigations in the matter are underway.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on violence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Friday that those who try to disturb the atmosphere of peace will be dealt with strictly. He has given strict instructions to the administrative officers in this regard. Stone pelting and violence broke out between two communities during an attempt to shut down shops after Friday prayers in Kanpur Nagar in protest against alleged "derogatory" remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The chief minister directed the authorities that strict action should be taken against the miscreants by identifying them and if necessary, additional police force should be deployed there.

'Religious activities should not take place on the streets, keep this in mind'

CM Yogi also said that strict action should also be taken against those who try to spoil the atmosphere by making unnecessary statements. Yogi stressed that it should be ensured that religious activities are not organized on the streets. The Chief Minister directed the police and administrative officers of all the districts that by June 10, all the roads should be free from encroachment and illegal tempo stands should be removed. Along with this, buses should also be parked at their designated places.

