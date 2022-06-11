Kanpur violence: Ex-SP leader Nizam Qureshi arrested over alleged involvement in connection with clashes

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Former Samajwadi Party (SP) city secretary Nizam Qureshi.

Kanpur violence news: Former Samajwadi Party (SP) city secretary Nizam Qureshi has been arrested in connection with the violence erupted in Kanpur that took place on June 3, Kanpur Police informed.

Qureshi has been held over his alleged involvement in the initial planning of the Kanpur clashes.

Earlier today, a week after the city witnessed chaotic protests marred by stone-pelting, the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) demolished a multi-storey building owned allegedly by a close aide of the main accused in the incident, police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said that the KDA has demolished a four-storey residential building owned by one Mohammad Ishtiyaq, who is said to be a close aide of prime accused Zafar Hayat Hashmi.

“There are reasons to believe that the investment has been made by the prime accused of the violence case,” Tiwari said, and claimed that the demolition was carried out in accordance with “norms and regulations.”

The building was located in Swaroopnagar locality of Kanpur and was built around three years ago, police said.

Authorities brought down some part of the ground and first floor of the building amid heavy police deployment, they said. The building was lying vacant at the time of the demolition, they said.

Violence broke out in Kanpur on June 3 after some people gathered demanding strict action against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her comments on Prophet Mohammad.

Sharma's remark riled many Arab nations and stoked like protests across parts of north India, and West Bengal.

At least 40 people including some police personnel were injured in the incident. The rioters hurled petrol bombs and damaged public properties, including shops and vehicles.

(With inputs from PTI)

