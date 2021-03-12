Image Source : TWITTER/@KANPURNAGARPOL Kanpur: Swift action by police prevents man from committing suicide

Timely action by the Kanpur Police prevented a man from committing suicide. According to police, a man, identified as Ajit Singh, was seen roaming near the Ganga Barrage on March 8.

On noticing suspicious movement near the barrage, cops present on the site swung into action and prevented Ajit from jumping off the barrage.

A quick enquiry was initiated by police. During the counselling, it was revealed that the man was suffering from depression due to family problems. The man is believed to be in his late 30s. Police then dropped him at his residence.

Meanwhile, Preetinder Singh, SSP Kanpur, has announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for the three cops for preventing the man from taking the extreme step.>

"Cops have saved a man from committing suicide. Their timely action saved a life today. The man was depressed because of some family issues. The cops will be given a cash reward of Rs 25,000," he said in a video message.

