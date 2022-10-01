22 killed as tractor carrying pilgrims overturns in UP's Kanpur; CM Yogi announces ex-gratia

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI The devotees, residents of Kortha village of Sadh police station area, went to Chandrika Devi Devi temple in Fatehpur by tractor-trolley and were returning.

Kanpur horror: At least 22 devotees were reported dead after a tractor carrying pilgrims overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Saturday. The tractor trolley was returning from Unnao. It met with an accident as it overturned in the Ghatampur area in Kanpur district. Sources said that there were around 50 people in the trolley when the tragedy struck.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that financial assistance will be provided to those involved in the tragic accident. Rs. 2 lakh will be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 will be given to those who are seriously injured.

CM Adityanath has sent senior ministers Rakesh Sachan and Ajit Pal to the accident site to oversee the relief-and-rescue measures. The injured were rushed to a community health centre (CHC) in Bheetergaon in ambulances arranged by police, the official said, adding that more than a dozen people were declared dead at the facility.

In a tweet, the CM wrote, "The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching. The District Magistrate and other senior officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured."

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in the regard and said, "Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this."

