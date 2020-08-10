Image Source : PTI Kanpur: Man returns 2 days after being 'buried' by family (Representational image)

In a bizarre incident, a man in Kanpur returned home after he was buried. The man indetified as Ahmed Hassan had a verbal spat with this wife. He left his home on August 2. After he didn't return, the family filed a missing person's report. On August 5, the police found a body and family assumed it as Hassan's body. They performed the last rites.

On August 7, Hassan returned home and shocked the whole family.

"Due to a verbal spat with my wife, I left home. On the way, a man helped me and I worked in a factory. I came back home on Friday after getting paid for my work. My house was locked when I reached home but my neighbors recognized me. They called the police and they brought me to the police station," Hassan said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"On returning home, I found that I was declared dead. I came to know that a body (identified as me by my brothers) was buried. I am alive," he asserted.

Hassan's wife Nagma said she is happy that her husband had returned home.

"We had a small verbal spat on a petty issue. He was angry and left home in the evening. He did not come for two days. We lodged a missing complaint at the police station. The police found a body and asked us to identify. We could not recognise the body as the face was similar to my husband's. I was in doubt but his brothers confirmed that it was him. I am happy that my husband has come back and we all are happy," she said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kanpur Preetinder Singh told ANI that the challenge now is to identify who was the man whom Hassan's family buried.

(With inputs from ANI)

