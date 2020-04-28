Image Source : PTI Kanpur authorities ban flying of kites to contain spread of COVID-19

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur have put a ban on flying of kites in the city. The decision on Tuesday came after the authorities said flying of kites may lead to the spread of coronavirus among people, including children. Strict lockdown orders have been placed across the nation, to contain the spread of COVID-19 and this has led to a lot many people flying kites on the roofs on their houses. According to what the authorities said, the passing of kites from one person to another is very likely to carry the COVID-19 infection along, which may lead to a rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases.

Citing other reasons, the authorities have also said flying of kites at some places leads to threads getting entangled with electric wires. This has lead to several cases of short circuit. The information on short circuits due to the flying of kites was also revealed by the electricity department.

Earlier, the police in Kanpur were seen coming out on the streets, urging locals to not fly kites.

A video of a cop in Uttar Pradesh singing a song to make people aware of the dangers of kite flying had gone viral on social media.

#WATCH A police personnel in Kanpur sings a song appealing people to refrain from flying kites. (26th April 2020) pic.twitter.com/XsSAbxDKmu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2020

On Monday, Kanpur had reported 33 more coronavirus positive cases, making it a major COVID-19 hotspot in Uttar Pradesh after Agra.

The tally of corona positive cases in Kanpur is now 185 and the city has 25 hotspots.

The new cases include 13 women and two policemen.

