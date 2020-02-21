Move over Bappi Lahiri, this Kanpur man even has glasses and revolver gold-laden

We all are familiar with king of pop Bappi Lahiri and more that he is famous for -- his signature attire accessorized with heavy gold chains. But it's time to move over him. Kanpur's Manoj Sengar or, as popularly called, Google Golden Baba, is completely draped in pure gold.

Golden Baba, who is fond of accessories made of gold, has been wearing as much as two kg gold for the last 10 years. Apart from the usual chains decorated on his neck, his glasses and licensed pistol also have elements of gold in them.

His love for gold goes back to the days when Mahabharata was broadcast on Doordarshan. That's when he developed a fondness for sporting gold ornaments. Golden Baba also has Ladoo Gopal made of gold.

He has also been threatened a number of times as he wore gold in public. Two private guards are always on the move with him.