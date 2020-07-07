Image Source : ANI Kanpur Encounter: Injured policemen out of danger, ex-gratia of Rs 1 cr to kin of deceased, says UP ADG

Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Tuesday informed that all the injured policemen in Kanpur encounter are out of danger. Speaking to news agency ANI, Kumar assured the people that gangster Vikay Dubey will soon be arrested, adding that the police and the STF are working together to nab the gangster.

"Injured Policemen are out of danger. Chief Minister had visited the spot and met families of the deceased. Ex-gratia Rs 1 Cr has been provided for kin of the deceased and extraordinary pension announced. Job for one member of each bereaved family also announced...40 teams and STF are working. We're collecting info on his (Vikas Dubey) accomplices and members of familiy. Where did they get such huge cache of weapons? What weapons were used? Information was received that someone kept it hidden at his home," he told ANI.

He said, "Until and unless we arrest Vikas Dubey and his accomplices, we will not sit quietly."

Kumar further informed that the entire house of Vikas Dubey was searched and 2 kg of explosive substance, 6 country made pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges were recovered.

The development comes days after gangster Vikas Dubey killed eight policemen on June 3 in Kanpur encounter. Following this, four policemen, including Chaubeypur SHO Vinay Tiwari, have been suspended.

