Kannur Municipal Corporation Result 2025: UDF inches towards victory; LDF, NDA is trailing

Kannur Municipal Corporation Result 2025: UDF is inching towards victory, the Congress-led alliance is ahead in 23 seats. LDF is ahead in 12 seats, NDA in four seats.

Kannur Municipal Corporation Result 2025: NDA is ahead in two seats. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Thiruvananthapuram:

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is inching towards victory, the Congress-led alliance is ahead in twenty three seats. While, LDF is ahead in twelve seats, NDA in four seats. In the last election in 2020, United Democratic Front (UDF) won the Kannur Municipal Corporation election in 2020, UDF won 34 seats, LDF- 19 seats. NDA- 1, Independent- 1. Live Updates: Kannur Local Body Election Results 2025: NDA is leading; ahead in two seats 

 The NDA led by BJP has made history by bagging a seat in the Kannur Municipal Corporation elections. BJP candidate VK Shyju won from Pallikkunnu division securing 845 votes, he defeated UDF candidate T Jayakrishnan and LDF candidate Umesh.  

The Kerala local body election result of 17,337 wards of 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards of 87 municipalities, and 421 wards of 6 Municipal Corporations including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur, will be announced today. 

