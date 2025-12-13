Advertisement
Kannur Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting begins. The Kannur civic poll is likely to witness a tough contest between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA). UDF won the Kannur Municipal Corporation election in 2020.

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
Thiruvananthapuram:

The counting of votes for Kannur Municipal Corporation election started at 8 am. The postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM votes. Kannur local body election recorded a turnouts of 76.85 per cent, the election held in the second phase on December 11. The Kannur civic poll is likely to witness a tough contest between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA). 

In the last election in 2020, United Democratic Front (UDF) won the Kannur Municipal Corporation election in 2020, UDF won 34 seats, LDF- 19 seats. NDA- 1, Independent- 1. The NDA led by BJP has made history by bagging a seat in the Kannur Municipal Corporation elections. BJP candidate VK Shyju won from Pallikkunnu division securing 845 votes, he defeated UDF candidate T Jayakrishnan and LDF candidate Umesh.  

The Kerala local body election result of 17,337 wards of 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards of 87 municipalities, and 421 wards of 6 Municipal Corporations including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur, will be announced today. 

 

  • 9:03 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kannur Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Kannur Municipal Corporation trends (3/56 wards) at 8:55 am

    LDF: 2, UDF: 1, NDA: 0 and Others: 0. LDF is ahead in two seats, while UDF in one seat. In the previous election, LDF emerged as the winner in the Kollam Municipal Corporation Election. CPI (M) bagged 29 seats, CPI- 10 seats.   

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kannur Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: LDF is leading in two seats

    LDF is leading in two seats OF Kannur municipality corporation, while UDF in one seat. In the last election, LDF emerged as the winner in the Kollam Municipal Corporation Election. CPI (M) bagged 29 seats, CPI- 10 seats.  

  • 8:36 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kannur Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Municipality trends (25/333)

    LDF is ahead in 25 seats, while UDF in 13 seats. While in Gram Panchayat, LDF is ahead in 31 seats, while UDF in 17 seats.  

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kannur Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Counting trends

    In Kannur Municipal Election, LDF is ahead in 14 seats, while NDA in one seat. UDF is ahead in nine seats. Meanwhile, there is no trends for available for municipal corporation.  

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kannur Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Last election's ward-wise winning candidates list - Podikundu

    Sukanya N, CPI(M) won from Podikundu ward in 2020. UDF emerged as the winner in the Kannur Municipal Corporation election, the Congress-led front secured 34 seats. 

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kannur Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Counting begins

    The Kollam Local Body Election Result will be announced today, December 13. The counting started 8 am, the postal ballots will be counted first followed by EVM votes. 

     

  • 7:58 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kannur Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Last election's ward-wise winning candidates list - Udayamkunnu

    Indira P, INC won from Udayamkunnu ward in 2020. UDF emerged as the winner in the Kannur Municipal Corporation election, the Congress-led front secured 34 seats.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kannur Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Last election's ward-wise winning candidates list - Talap

    Beebi PP, IUML won from Talap ward in 2020. UDF emerged as the winner in the Kannur Municipal Corporation election, the Congress-led front secured 34 seats. 

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kannur Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Last election's ward-wise winning candidates list - Kokkenpara

    A Kunhambu, CPI(M) won from Kokkenpara ward in 2020. UDF emerged as the winner in the Kannur Municipal Corporation election, the Congress-led front secured 34 seats. 

     

  • 7:32 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kannur Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Last election's ward-wise winning candidates list - Kunnav

    CPI(M) candidate K Seetha won from Kunnav ward in 2020. UDF emerged as the winner in the Kannur Municipal Corporation election, the Congress-led front secured 34 seats. 
     

  • 7:21 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kannur Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Last election's ward-wise winning candidates list - Palliyammoola

    Adv. Martin Grorge from Congress won from Palliyammoola ward in 2020. UDF emerged as the winner in the Kannur Municipal Corporation election, the Congress-led front secured 34 seats.  

  • 6:34 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kannur Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Phase-wise voter turnouts

    The voter turnout in the first phase was 70.91 per cent, while the voter turnout in the second phase was 62.5 per cent. The first phase of polling held on December 9 while the second phase on December 11. 

    The first phase held in seven districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam while second phase in districts such as Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. 

  • 6:34 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kannur Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Who won in 2015?

    In 2015, UDF won the Kannur Local Body Election Result. UDF bagged 27 seats, LDF- 26 seats, Independents and others- 2. 

     

  • 6:34 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kannur Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: What happened in last municipal corporation elections in 2020?

    The United Democratic Front (UDF) won the Kannur Municipal Corporation election in 2020, UDF won 34 seats, LDF- 19 seats. NDA- 1, Independent- 1. The NDA led by BJP has made history by bagging a seat in the Kannur Municipal Corporation elections. BJP candidate VK Shyju won from Pallikkunnu division securing 845 votes, he defeated UDF candidate T Jayakrishnan and LDF candidate Umesh. 

  • 6:33 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kannur Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: When was election held?

    The local body election in Kannur was held in the first phase on Wednesday, December 11. The polling percentage in the Kannur local body election recorded at 76.77 per cent. 

  • 6:33 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kannur Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the Kannur local body election will begin at 8 am. The postal ballots will be counted first followed by EVM votes. Kannur recorded a voter turnout of 76.77 per cent.  

Top News

