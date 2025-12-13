Live Kannur Local Body Election Results 2025: NDA is leading; ahead in two seats Kannur Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting begins. The Kannur civic poll is likely to witness a tough contest between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA). UDF won the Kannur Municipal Corporation election in 2020.

The counting of votes for Kannur Municipal Corporation election started at 8 am. The postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM votes. Kannur local body election recorded a turnouts of 76.85 per cent, the election held in the second phase on December 11. The Kannur civic poll is likely to witness a tough contest between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In the last election in 2020, United Democratic Front (UDF) won the Kannur Municipal Corporation election in 2020, UDF won 34 seats, LDF- 19 seats. NDA- 1, Independent- 1. The NDA led by BJP has made history by bagging a seat in the Kannur Municipal Corporation elections. BJP candidate VK Shyju won from Pallikkunnu division securing 845 votes, he defeated UDF candidate T Jayakrishnan and LDF candidate Umesh.

The Kerala local body election result of 17,337 wards of 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards of 87 municipalities, and 421 wards of 6 Municipal Corporations including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur, will be announced today.