Kannauj: Communal clashes erupt after miscreants throw pieces of meat in temple compound

The incident took place in Rasoolabad village located within the Talgram police station limits

The police were informed about the incident by the temple priest

Kannauj: Communal clashes broke out in the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh after some unidentified miscreants allegedly threw pieces of meat in the compound of a village temple. According to the police, the miscreants also desecrated idols at two places which led to protests during which several shops were set on fire.

The police added that the gate of a graveyard was also damaged in the violence that ensued.

Police said the incident took place in Rasoolabad village located within the Talgram police station limits when the temple priest, Jagdish Chandra found the pieces of meat inside the temple and informed the police about it.

Circle officer Shiv Pratap Singh and Station House Officer Hari Shyam Singh reached the site and got the entire place cleaned. However, a mob gathered on the road accusing the police of remaining silent over the incident. They later blocked the Talgram-Indergarh road.

The blockade continued for three hours before the police managed to pacify the protestors. As the blockade was lifted, there was information that idols were desecrated at two places.

The mob became angry and burnt four shops as well as entered a graveyard where they damaged its gate.

Late on Saturday evening, Inspector General (Kanpur range), Prashant Kumar and Commissioner (Kanpur division), Raj Shekhar also reached Talgram.

According to police officials, they were identifying those behind the incident.

The officials said the situation was under control and they had increased police patrolling on foot in the entire city.

District Magistrate Rakesh Mishra said that two FIRs had been registered in connection with the incidents.

"Strictest action will be taken against those who are trying to disturb the peace," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)

