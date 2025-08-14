Kannada actor Darshan's bail cancelled by Supreme Court in Renukaswamy murder case Renukaswamy murder case: While pronouncing the order, the Supreme Court warned the authorities against providing any "five-star treatment" to Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda and the five other accused.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail granted to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and six others by the Karnataka High Court in the Renukaswamy murder case. The verdict was pronounced by a two-judge bench that included Justices Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala and R Mahadevan.

Setting aside the Karnataka High Court's verdict, the Supreme Court said the bail granted to Darshan can impact the trial and can influence the witness. It also said that the Karnataka High Court's order "reflects mechanical exercise of power". It further said that the high court order "suffers from perversity and it went into witness statement which is the only prerogative of the trial court".

It also directed the police to arrest Darshan immediately.

While pronouncing the order, the apex court also warned the authorities against providing any "five-star treatment" to Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and the five other accused. It said the superintendent and all other officials would be suspended if such treatment is provided to the accused.

"Justice Mahadevan has pronounced a very erudite judgment. It is ineffable. It conveys a message that however big the accused may be, he or she is not above the law. It contains a strong message that the justice delivery system at any level should ensure at any cost that rule of law is maintained," the Supreme Court stated, as reported by Bar and Bench.

"No man is above law or below it. Nor do we ask anyone's permission when we obey it. the need of the hour is to maintain rule of law at all times," the court said.