Kanjhawala girl death case: What we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Five men who were inside the car have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooter was hit by a car that dragged her for almost 4 km — from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday. Police who investigated the matter said that the body was found almost an hour later. The victim, Anjali Singh, who was an event organiser was returning from work at the time the incident happened. Five men who were inside the car have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Here are the latest updates:

1. Delhi police trace the route of the deceased

"When we traced the route of the deceased, it was found that she wasn't alone on her scooty. A girl was with her at the time of the accident. She suffered injuries & fled from the spot but the deceased's legs got stuck in car, after which she was dragged," said the police.

2. Union Home Minister Amit Shah orders enquiry in Kanjhawala case

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directs the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to submit fact-finding enquiry in connection with the death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh in Kanjhawala. Special CP Shalini Singh asked to conduct enquiry after forming a team.

3. Victim's autopsy conducted at Maulana Azad Medical College

The body of the Kanjhawala victim was shifted to Maulana Azad Medical College where a medical board conducted the autopsy.

4. Court remands 5 in police custody

A Delhi court on Monday remanded five accused in connection with the case.

5. Kanjhawala case: One of the accused is a Delhi BJP functionary

One of the accused in the Kanjhawala hit and run case is found to be a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary. According to Delhi BJP officials, Manoj Mittal, one of the accused, is a party functionary from the Sultanpuri area.

6. An accused in Sultanpuri case identified as a BJP leader

An accused in the Sultanpuri case was been identified as a BJP leader.

7. Locals protest outside Sultanpuri police station after woman hit by car & dragged for 4 km

Locals protested outside the Sultanpuri police station in Delhi after the woman gets hit by car.

8. Delhi CM condemns the incident

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal condemned the incident and called for stringent action against culprits.

9. DCW writes to Delhi police seeking action in the incident; Delhi L-G assures support to the family of the victim

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sent a notice to the Delhi police seeking action whereas LG of Delhi, after coming to know of the incident, assured every possible support to victim's family.

10. Woman dies after car drags her for 4 kms in Outer Delhi

A woman who got in an accident with a Baleno car was dragged for almost four kilometres after she got stuck in one of the wheels of the car, in Outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area on the wee hours of Sunday.

ALSO READ | Kanjhawala death case: Delhi Police reveals 'victim's friend accompanied during accident but fled'

Latest India News