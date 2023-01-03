Kanjhawala death case: How a surprise entry of Anjali's friend gave big lead | Dramatic fight video surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dramatic fight visual surfaces today

Kanjhawala death case on Tuesday took a dramatic turn after CCTV footage surfaced in which the victim Anjali Singh was seen fighting her alleged friend Nidhi ahead of the accident in the wee hours of January 1.

The CCTV camera, installed outside a hotel where she and her friend Nidhi visited hours before the accident captured an ugly fight between the duo. According to hotel staff, she had booked a room in the hotel and they were ousted from the hotel as they started brawling.

The latest footage is very crucial as Nidhi can explain what exactly happened on an ill-fated night. According to police, she was present when the car hit Anjali’s scooty but she fled the site out of fear.

‘Delhi Police recording statement of Kanjhawala incident witness’

Nidhi, who probably can tell what transpired on the December 31 night, when a 20-year-old woman was hit by a car and was dragged under it for miles in outer Delhi, has come forward on Tuesday.

A senior police officer addressing a press conference said that a witness to the incident has emerged and she was with the victim at the time it happened.

Her statement is being recorded under 164 CrPC, Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said. The woman who accompanied the victim on her scooter did not sustain any injury in the accident. Since she was scared, she left the victim and fled when the accident took place, he said.

Post-mortem rules out sexual assault

In the latest revelation, the Delhi Police claimed that according to the post-mortem report, there were no injuries in the private parts of the 20-year-old woman, who was hit by a car and was dragged under it for miles in outer Delhi. The post-mortem was conducted on Monday at Maulana Azad Medical College by its medical board.

The jeans and swab sample of deceased Anjali Singh, have also been preserved, the police said.

Massive protest outside police station

Scores of protesters gathered outside the Sultanpuri Police Station on Monday and blocked traffic demanding punishment for those responsible for the woman's death. A person, who claimed to be an eyewitness to the incident, alleged the woman's body was dragged for over one-and-half hours.

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Police Commissioner

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to submit fact-finding inquiry in connection with the death of Anjali Singh. Special CP Shalini Singh was asked to conduct enquiry after forming a team.

Five accused arrested

According to the FIR filed in the case, the five accused, who have been arrested, had borrowed the car hours before the incident which took place around 2 am on Sunday. Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna took the car from their friend Ashutosh and later left the vehicle at his residence in an accidental condition. The two told Ashutosh they had drinks, and that the car met with an accident with a scooty in the Krishan Vihar area, the FIR states, adding they later fled towards Kanjhawala.

How police traced accused

Police found the scooter in accident condition in Krishan Vihar, Sultanpuri area. The FIR states that the Kanjhawala police station received three PCR calls that the naked body of a woman was found near Hanuman Mandir, Jonti village.

Also Read: Kanjhawla incident rarest crime, extremely shameful: CM Arvind Kejriwal

A sub-inspector from Kanjhawala police station contacted one of the callers and found out that a grey Baleno car was involved in the incident, following which police reached Budh Vihar, Phase-1 where the owner of the vehicle, Lokesh, was traced. He stated that his car was with his brother-in-law Ashutosh, a resident of Rohini Sector-1, according to the FIR.

Also Read: Kanjhawala girl death case: What we know so far

Latest India News