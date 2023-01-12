Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Kanjhawala case UPDATE: Home Ministry recommends suspension of cops deployed at 3 PCR vans, two pickets.

Kanjhawala case UPDATE : Taking cognizance of a detailed Delhi Police report on the Kanjhawala death case of a woman dragged by a car, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday (January 12) recommended suspending police personnel deployed in three PCR vans and at two police pickets, said officials.

These police personnel were on duty at the time the gruesome incident happened in which the woman's body was dragged for several kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter.

Besides, the MHA has recommended that Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to take disciplinary action against these police personnel deployed in the three Police Control Room (PCR) patrolling vans of Delhi Police and at the two police pickets. The MHA has also suggested the Delhi Police Commissioner to issue a show cause notice against the supervisory officers considering dereliction of investigation in the case, the officials privy to the investigation told media.

Chargesheet filing:

The Ministry also suggested the Delhi Police to file a chargesheet against the culprits in the court at the earliest and take all necessary steps so that they should be punished. The MHA's recommendation came after it received a detailed report of Delhi Police in the incident that took place on New Year's morning in the Kanjhawala area in outer Delhi.

The report was prepared by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh who was tasked to submit a detailed report after a proper inquiry after Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier directed his ministry to seek a detailed report from Delhi Police over the incident.

Following direction from Shah, the MHA then wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner seeking a detailed report on the incident. The direction was issued hours after five men were arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the death of a 20-year-old woman.

The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car in which the accused were travelling. A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs surfaced on social media then.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Kanjhawala Hit-and-Run Case: Accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj's bail plea rejected

ALSO READ: 'Theft' at Kanjhawala incident victim's house, family suspects her friend Nidhi's role

Latest India News