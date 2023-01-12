Follow us on Image Source : ANI Kanjhawala Death Case: Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj

Kanjhawal Death Case: Delhi's Rohini Court reserved the order on the bail plea of woman hit-and-drag case accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj. This decision of the Court came after hearing the submissions of Delhi Police and the defence counsel. During the hearing, the defense counsel claimed that the accused wasn't in the car at the time of the incident. On the other hand, the Delhi Police claimed that the accused (Ashutosh Bhardwaj) mislead and harboured the other accused persons in the Kanjhawal Death Case

Kanjhawal Death Case: Forensic Team Collecting Evidence

The Court has reserved the order on the bail plea of the accused till 2 PM. The investigation into the case has been intensified and a team of forensic experts is examining the car in Sultanpuri. The forensic team from Gujarat is collecting the evidence and samples in the car accident which took place in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala on December 31.

A team of five forensic experts from the National Forensic Science University is visiting on the request of DCP (outer) Harendra K Singh, who is investigating the matter, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

Kanjhawal Death Case: Background

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Police have, in all, arrested seven people in connection with the accident.

Kanjhawal Death Case: 7 Accused

Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun, 26, and Manoj Mittal were arrested by police in the immediate wake of the incident. Later, they arrested two more men; Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna for allegedly shielding the accused.

