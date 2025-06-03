Kanimozhi-led delegation returns from global outreach: 'World condemned cross-border terrorism' A cross-party Indian delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi toured over 30 countries under Operation Sindoor to rally global support against cross-border terrorism following the Pahalgam attack.

New Delhi:

In the aftermath of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, India has launched a robust diplomatic offensive to highlight the threat of cross-border terrorism. Under the banner of Operation Sindoor, a unified, cross-party delegation of Indian leaders has just concluded a multi-nation tour aimed at garnering international solidarity and support.

The delegation, which visited more than 30 countries, included representatives from across India’s political spectrum and was led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, who emphasised that the show of unity itself sent a powerful message.

'India stands together': A message of unity abroad

While addressing the Indian diaspora during the international outreach, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, “The national language of India is unity in diversity. That is the message this delegation brings to the world, and that is the most important thing today.”

Speaking to the press upon the delegation’s return, Kanimozhi highlighted the symbolic strength of an all-party team representing India on the global stage: “The very strong message, even before we spoke, was that this was an all-party delegation, led by an opposition MP and comprising mostly opposition members. That itself spoke volumes.”

She further emphasised the importance of direct diplomatic dialogue in strengthening global understanding of India’s position: “We told them terrorism doesn’t stop at India’s borders—it spills over. The world must come together to fight it.”

Highlights from the global tour

Spain: 'Unity in Diversity' goes viral

While in Spain, Kanimozhi made headlines with her powerful response to a question about India’s national language: “The national language of India is unity in diversity,” she replied, earning applause and sparking a wave of support online.

She also revealed India’s plans to renegotiate the Indus Waters Treaty, calling the current arrangement “in abeyance,” and strongly asserted that,

“India cannot be blackmailed. India cannot be silenced.”

Greece: Diplomatic backing from a European ally

In Athens, the delegation received clear backing from the Greek government. Greece expressed support for India’s diplomatic boycott of Turkey, citing Ankara’s arms supplies to Pakistan. Greek leaders extended condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam attack and backed India's right to respond to acts of terror.

Sources noted that Greece also stood firmly behind India’s efforts to expose state sponsors of terrorism, aligning with New Delhi’s broader international campaign.

Russia: Strategic partner reaffirms ties

In Moscow, the Indian delegation engaged with a range of Russian stakeholders including lawmakers, scholars, and former Prime Minister Mikhail Fradkov, now head of the Russian Institute of Strategic Studies.

“Russia remains one of our oldest and most strategic allies,” Kanimozhi noted. “We explained our position in detail—what happened before, during, and after the Pahalgam attack—and sought continued Russian support in the global fight against terrorism.”

Who was in the delegation?

The all-party team included a broad representation from Indian politics:

Rajeev Rai – Samajwadi Party

– Samajwadi Party Mian Altaf Ahmad – Jammu and Kashmir National Conference

– Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Brijesh Chowta – Bharatiya Janata Party

– Bharatiya Janata Party Prem Chand Gupta – Rashtriya Janata Dal

– Rashtriya Janata Dal Ashok Kumar Mittal – Aam Aadmi Party

– Aam Aadmi Party Manjeev Singh Puri and Jawed Ashraf – Former Indian diplomats

Their joint presence underscored the rare political unity on national security matters, especially in response to terrorism.

A call for global cooperation against terror

Wrapping up the outreach, Kanimozhi reiterated that India’s message was clear and consistent throughout the tour: “Terrorism is not just India’s issue—it’s a global challenge. No country should be harbouring or supporting terrorists.”

With the delegation now back in India, the government is expected to build on the momentum generated overseas by reinforcing diplomatic and strategic ties with like-minded nations determined to combat terrorism on a global scale.