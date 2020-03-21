30 people including UP health minister, who attended Kanika Kapoor party, test negative for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Health Minster, who attended Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's party, tests negative for COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who attended Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's party, has tested negative for COVID-19. UP health minister was not the only one who had attended Kanika Kapoor's party in Lucknow. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and other politicians also attend Bollywood singer's party. All the guests who were present in the party that was attended by Kanika Kapoor have self quarantined themselves while a widespread sanitisation process is being taken in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Lucknow DM has informed that all the 30 people who came in contact with Kanika Kapoor have tested negative for coronavirus. India coronavirus cases toll has surged to 271 after the country witnessed a sharp increase in positive cases on Friday while five people have died so far after getting infected with the disease. Maharashtra has the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country as the figure currently stands at 63. Meanwhile, the overall global COVID-19 toll has crossed over 2.5 lakh while more than 10,000 people have died due to the noval disease.

The Prime Minister on Thursday in an appeal to citizens asked them to practice Janata Curfew on March 22 as the nation puts up the fight against COVID-19.