Day after claiming no wrongdoing in Instagram post, Kanika Kapoor gets police notice to record statement

A day after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor opened up about her coronavirus diagnosis and rejecting claims of hosting a party, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday pasted a notice at her residence, asking her to appear in person at the police station and record her statement.

The police arrived at her residence at Shalimar Gallant in the metropolitan area of the city on Monday. The officials served notice to her, with regards to the FIR filed against her in a negligence case.

Kanika Kapoor was booked by the Sarojini Nagar police station in Delhi on March 20 for negligence, amid the controversies over attending gatherings and possibly infecting others when she was infected with the Coronavirus.

She has been charged under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC.

On Sunday, Kanika took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the health workers who treated her. She also wrote that several stories were doing the rounds and she was fully aware and knew that some information has been misrepresented. She wrote, “I know there are several versions of stories out there about me. Some of these seem to be fuelled even more because I have chosen to be silent till now. I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation. I thank my family, friends and supporters for allowing me the space to talk when am ready. I hope and pray that you all are safe and being careful during this time.”

According to Kanika, she arrived in Mumbai on March 10 from the UK. During this time, she was scanned at the international airport. Until that time no advisory had been issued that required her to quarantine herself. She had come to Lucknow to meet her family on March 11, when there was no scanning system for domestic flights. On March 14 and 15, Kanika went to lunch and dinner with her friends.

