Himachal Pradesh weather: Kangra authorities ban all trekking activities above 3,000 mts due to bad weather

Kangra weather updates : Kangra district authorities have banned all trekking activities above 3,000 meters and prior permission is to be obtained for low-altitude trekking routes too, according to an order on Thursday (December 29). This comes in view of bad weather warnings by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)- Shimla.

As per the order, mandatory prior permission from the Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) office will be required for trekking on Kareri, Triund and Adi Himani Chamunda routes. All earlier permissions granted for trekking routes will be cancelled if warnings and alerts are issued by IMD Shimla.

However, the disaster management agencies NDRF, SDRF and the search and rescue teams of the Mountaineering Center Mcleodganj and the police will be exempted from the above instructions.

Dr Nipun Jindal has asked the District Tourism Officer to instruct all the stakeholders associated with the tourism business of Kangra district to inform about the restrictions of trekking activities for all the tourists staying there.

They have also been asked to inform about the penal provisions imposed by the district administration for violation. The Deputy Commissioner has instructed all the concerned departments to ensure compliance with the orders. Action will be taken against the person violating the order under section 188 of the IPC and sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

Rescue operation :

Earlier, around 400 vehicles were rescued safely from the south portal of Rohtang Tunnel, Manali which were stranded due to snowfall in Manali and Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, according to SDM Surender Thakur on Thursday. The police teams of both districts are assisting stranded tourists, rescue is currently underway at South Portal.

This comes after the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti received the season's first snowfall.

(With ANI inputs)

