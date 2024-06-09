Kangana Ranaut slap row: Farmer outfits take out march supporting suspended CISF constable in Mohali

Follow us on Image Source : X/PTI (SCREENGRAB) Farmer outfits take out march in support of suspended CISF constable

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) along with the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and several farmer outfits, on Sunday took out a march in Mohali in support of the CISF woman constable, who allegedly slapped actor and BJP’s newly elected MP from Mandi seat Kangana Ranaut.

The march, which the protestors termed as ‘insaaf march’ was carried out demanding a fair investigation into the matter. The farmer outfits asserted that there should be no injustice with the woman constable Kulwinder Kaur.

The march began from Gurdwara Amb Sahib to te office of Mohali SP in Mohali.with adequate security personnel deployment. While taking to media, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that there should be an impartial probe into the matter, adding that the reason of what led to the incident should be found out, Pandher iterated that there should be no injustice with the woman constable.

Meanwhile, the leades also lashed out at Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making provocative statements against the people of Punjab.

CISF and Mohali police launch investigation

Notably, Kaur reasoned her act by expressing distress over Ranaut’s statement and her stance on the farmers' protests.

After the alleged slapping incident, the Mohali polce booked Kaur under bailaible IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint). Additionaly, te CISF has also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

What is the case?

On Thursday, Kangana posted a video message in which she said she was hit in the face and abused by the constable during a security check at the Chandigarh airport. She posted the video after she landed in Delhi.

Speaking about the ordeal, Kangana further said, "She hit me in the face and started abusing me. I asked her why she did it and she said she supports the farmer protests."

"I am safe but my concern is that terrorism and extremism are increasing in Punjab...How do we handle that?" Ranaut had said.

Moreover, another video that went viral purportedly showed the agitated constable talking to people presumably after the incident. "Kangana made a statement (earlier) that farmers were protesting in Delhi because they were paid Rs 100 or Rs 200. At the time, my mother was one of the protesters," she said in the purported video.

