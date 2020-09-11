State govt had no role in it: Sharad Pawar on demolition of Kangana's Mumbai office

Image Source : INDIA TV Sharad Pawar speaks on demolition of Kangana's Mumbai office

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said the decision to demolish actor Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai was taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Speaking on the matter further, Pawar said the state government had no role to play in the process and that the BMC demolished Kangana's Mumbai office in accordance with all rules and regulations. Kangana's office in Mumbai was partially pulled down by the BMC, while she was not in the city. Using a bulldozer and excavators, a BMC team had demolished the alterations allegedly made without the civic body's approval at Ranaut's bungalow at Pali Hill on Wednesday morning.

Earlier on Thursday, Kangana had said the building she lives in belongs to Sharad Pawar with some reports suggesting she was referring to the

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief.

Pawar, however, on Thursday refuted the claim, saying there is no substance in what the actress said.

The decision was taken by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). State govt had no role in it. BMC did it following its rules and regulations: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on the demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/kdW6J1DaMv — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

Ranaut is at the centre of a controversy for likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticising the city police, and had engaged in a war of words with NCPs ally Shiv Sena on the issue.

This was not just to me but to entire building and this is not my flat issue but a building issue which builder needs to deal with and this building belongs to Sharad Pawar we bought the flat from his partner so he is answerable for this not me... Ranaut tweeted on Wednesday, while replying to

a post.

The tweet she replied to claimed a notice was issued to her flat in the building, 'DB Breeze', in 2018 and not for her bungalow in Pali Hill, "illegal" parts of which were razed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

Asked by media persons about theactress's claim, Pawar dismissed the same.

"It is my wish somebody names a building after me," Pawar said sarcastically.

"...Now it is a question whom we should expect to speak responsibly. But there is no substance in it (the claim made by the actress), Pawar added.

