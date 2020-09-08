Will be present at Mumbai airport to support Kangana: Karni Sena volunteers amid tussle with Shiv Sena

Image Source : TEAM KANGANA RANAUT/INSTAGRAM Karni Sena volunteers to escort Kangana Ranaut from Mumbai airport

Extending its support to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Karni Sena has said they will escort the actor from Mumbai airport to her home after she arrives in the city. The development comes amid the tussle between Kangana and Shiv Sena leaders in Maharashtra after she had drawn a comparison between Mumbai and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The statement by the actor had triggered angry reactions from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leaders.

Jeevan Solanki of Karni Sena has said, “Karni Sena will be present at Mumbai airport on September 9 to support Kangana Ranaut. Karni Sena members will be protecting and escorting Kangana Ranaut from the airport to her home.”

“There will be a team of Karni Sena members at the airport who will take Kangana to her home with their own security. Karni Sena is taking responsibility of Kangana Ranaut’s security in Mumbai,” said Solanki, a member of the outfit.

Meanwhile, government sources have said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted Y category security for Kangana Ranaut ahead of her Mumbai visit amid the heated exchange she had with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Earlier on Sunday, the Himachal Pradesh government had said the state will provide security to Kangana Ranaut and was reportedly also considering to extend the security during her upcoming visit to Mumbai.

The decision was announced by Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

